Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $184,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.49. 254,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,358. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

