Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,902,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Healthpeak Properties worth $176,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,872,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,184,000 after buying an additional 267,839 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after buying an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,019,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,417,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,802,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. 253,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,852. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

