Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $139.27. 421,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.