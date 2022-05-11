Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE:CW traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 421,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

