Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will announce $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.88. Customers Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $40.08. 3,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

