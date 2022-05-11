Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Releases Earnings Results

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cutera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $859.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.54 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $74.38.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cutera by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.