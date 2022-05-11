CVR Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.