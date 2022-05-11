Cyclone Protocol Price Down 47.1% Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.91 or 0.00173671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $170,461.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004591 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00355479 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004617 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 159.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.