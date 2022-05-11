Cypress Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,393 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $117.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,976,887. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

