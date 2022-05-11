CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 1,164,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

