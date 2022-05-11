D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

