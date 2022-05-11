DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.91 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00006933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $138.28 million and $6.91 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00566731 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,949.38 or 2.10107159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.60 or 0.07123748 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,897,078 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

