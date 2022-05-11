Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.46. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

NYSE:DECK opened at $236.51 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.63 and its 200-day moving average is $326.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $93,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.