Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.46. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $93,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $89,901,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.