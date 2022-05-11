Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,670,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $363.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.