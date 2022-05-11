Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,670,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $363.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.