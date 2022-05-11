Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.92

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.