Deri Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $375,406.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $375,406.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00533197 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,020.58 or 1.92992413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.02 or 0.07593819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,705,980 coins and its circulating supply is 162,360,306 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.