Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DWVYF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

