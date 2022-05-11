Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,156,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $449.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 213.80%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 498.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.