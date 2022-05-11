Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $34.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 163.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after buying an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.