Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Target Price to €100.00

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($115.79) to €100.00 ($105.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSLLF. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Siltronic from €96.00 ($101.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

SSLLF stock remained flat at $$95.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

