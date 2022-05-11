Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Acquires A$54,565.00 in Stock

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Warwick Negus acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.91 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,565.00 ($37,892.36).

On Friday, May 6th, Warwick Negus acquired 10,000 shares of Dexus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.15 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of A$111,510.00 ($77,437.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

