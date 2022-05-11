DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $124.85 and last traded at $124.85. 19 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSRLF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

