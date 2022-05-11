Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Up 3.4%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 2,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
