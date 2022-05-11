Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Up 3.4%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 2,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

