Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $71.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.