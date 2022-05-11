Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Up 450.0% in April

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of DENR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. Discovery Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

