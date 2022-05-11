Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Up 450.0% in April

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of DENR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541. Discovery Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
Discovery Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery Energy (DENR)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.