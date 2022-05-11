DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.22. DLocal shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 16,191 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,586,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 877,508 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $14,561,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

