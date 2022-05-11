DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.01

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 224365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.9024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

