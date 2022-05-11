Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 147,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Docebo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

