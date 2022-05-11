DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DCGO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.92. 52,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82. DocGo has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in DocGo by 1,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,697 shares during the period. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in DocGo by 7,295.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,452 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

