DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.00

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 17898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -200.83 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

