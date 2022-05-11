Dogey-Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,284.45 or 0.07313086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,435,947,240,095 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

