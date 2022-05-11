Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Dollar General worth $260,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 221.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,039. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

