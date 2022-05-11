Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

DPZ opened at $335.72 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.12 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.68 and a 200-day moving average of $453.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

