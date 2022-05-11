DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the April 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of DBL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.