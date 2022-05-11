DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.47.

NYSE:DV opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.56.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

