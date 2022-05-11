Douglas H. Shulman Buys 2,500 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:OMF traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. 7,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

