Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

