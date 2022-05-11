Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy stock opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $208.37 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.66.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.