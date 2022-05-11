Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy stock opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $208.37 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.66.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.
MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
