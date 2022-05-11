Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $241,021,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $435.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $428.02 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.