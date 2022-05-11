Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $591,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $227.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.24. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

