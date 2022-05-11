Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

