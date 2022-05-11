Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

