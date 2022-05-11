Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

