Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 9,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,048. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.02. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 42.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research cut Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.