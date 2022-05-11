Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.83

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 249469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 128,698 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 135,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 105,992 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 40.5% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

