DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $478.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 430 ($5.30) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.25) to GBX 570 ($7.03) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $$4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.