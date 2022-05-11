Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00537574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,168.70 or 1.92486669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.85 or 0.07296411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.