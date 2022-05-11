Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 581.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Members Trust Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. 190,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.