Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $109.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,945. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.