Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.30-5.60 EPS.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 3,366,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

